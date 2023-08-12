Storms Fade this Evening.

Deals
By Brad Travis
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of the viewing area.  Strong to severe storms are moving east at 25mph.  Expect very heavy rain, isolated damaging wind gusts around 55mph and intense cloud to ground lightning.  The storms will fade this evening but some light rain may linger through 8pm.  Hot weather returns Sunday and Monday with highs around 95 and a heat index near 105.  Drink plenty of water and monitor changes in the weather if you have outdoor plans.  Isolated storms for Sunday afternoon.  A return to scattered storms is forecast at some point Monday with another front moving in from the north.

NWS: EF-0 tornado confirmed during Thursday’s overnight storms in Limestone Co.