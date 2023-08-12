Shoals non-profit helps to rehabilitate victims of human trafficking, prostitution and addiction

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Holo’s Hope is a non-profit looking to make a difference and take on more people after their fundraising event.

Residents at Holo’s Hope receive therapeutic care. The non-profit also helps put them into apartments and assists them with filling out forms for employment and scholarships. Two people in the program are actually heading back to college to receive their degrees.

Owner and founder Amy Daugherty-Thompson said she started the non-profit because she wanted to make a safe space for people who might not have felt they’ve ever had one. She also said all people deserve a chance no matter where they began.

“I was astounded by the amount of people that are victims of human trafficking. Like I said, not just in the whole world, but here in America as well,” Daugherty-Thompson said. “I wanted a place where they were seen as who they are, not maybe what they’ve done. But more of who they are today.”

Holo’s Hope is hosting its biggest fundraiser Saturday night called ‘Fight for Freedom.’ The event will be held at the Mariott Conference Center where all proceeds will go into helping their long list of people waiting for care. It is open to the public. For more information on the event, click here.

