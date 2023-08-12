Male suspect arrested in connection to Church Street shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police and HEMSI were on the scene of a shooting at the Storage Sense on Church Street Friday night.

HPD officials on the scene say the shooting was the result of a domestic situation and the male suspect has been arrested.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the female victim has been transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services.

Huntsville Police have arrested and charged 49-year-old Tyson Cornillus Ellison with domestic violence. He was booked in the Madison County Jail with no set bond.

