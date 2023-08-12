Hot & humid with strong thunderstorms for today

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! Hot & humid today. A HEAT ADVISORY for most of the Tennessee Valley from noon to 8 P.M. Another round of strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Beginning around noon and ending this evening. Once again, damaging winds, heavy rain and dangerous lightning. Power outages possible. Stay weather alert! Tonight, evening storms end, patchy fog overnight. Low 70s.

Sunday, a repeat of Saturday with hot and humid conditions. Another round of strong thunderstorms during the afternoon. Temps in the 90s for both Saturday and Sunday, dependent on how and where storms develop and impact. Any thunderstorm activity for your locations will hold temps in the 80s.

Monday, a frontal boundary will move through the area and with it more in the way of thunderstorms. Temps in the 90s.

Not as hot or humid with a lower chance for storms for Tuesday through Thursday. Mid to upper 80s. Friday, a chance of storms. Upper 80s.

