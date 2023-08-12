Florence City Schools hosts school supplies giveaway as school starts back up

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence City Schools rescheduled their school drive giveaway for the third time this afternoon and there was a line down the block.

For each student, two or three bags of schools supplies were given. These bags included everything a student would need depending on what grade they were in. It ranged from pencils to glue sticks and everything in between.

The school system has been doing this back-to-school drive for around five years now. One mom in the line said this helps her immensely.

“I’m a single mom of five and this always helps me out every year,” Shaquonna Power said. “I was kind of in a bind because I didn’t get to get everything they needed. I was glad when they called and said it was today and to just drive up and get some.”

If you could not attend this give away, there should still be bags left over so just call the Florence City Schools Social Worker office.

