Eight people charged in connection to Jackson County drug bust

Multiple agencies worked together to round up the individuals all facing serious charges at a home in Stevenson. Author
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Eight people were arrested Friday following a drug investigation and charged with varying drug charges in Stevenson.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), at approximately 4:30 p.m. a search warrant was executed at a residence in Stevenson on County Road 827. Along with JCSO, Hollywood Police and Stevenson Police assisted in the investigation.

Upon search, police say approximately 326.4 Grams of a Methamphetamine/Fentanyl Mixture, Approximately 102 Grams of Marijuana, Assorted Controlled Pills, a Firearm, and Drug Paraphernalia were located and seized.

The drugs seized at the residence included Methamphetamine/Fentanyl Mixture, 102 Grams of Marijuana, Assorted Controlled Pills, a Firearm, and Drug Paraphernalia. (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

The following eight people were all charged and arrested during the investigation:

  • Michael Keith Garrard, 49, of Stevenson was charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances X 3, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond is set at $33,500.
  • James Stacy Dunn, 47, of Hollywood was charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond is set at $28,500, including former charges of failure to appear and probation revocation.
  • Adam Joe Warren, 47, of Bridgeport was charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl. His bond is set at $25,000.
  • James Kenneth Carter, 34, of Bridgeport was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances and Loitering in a Drug House. His bond is set at $2,800.
  • Christopher Odel Taylor,35, of Stevenson was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Loitering in a Drug House. His bond is set at $964, including two former charges of failure to pay.
  • Stephanie Nicole Monk, 24, of Bridgeport was charged with Loitering in a Drug House. Her bond is set at $500.
  • Melanie Lynnette Carano, 51, of Stevenson was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Her bond is set at $500.
  • Tristan Lee Sawyer, 24, of Bridgeport, was charged with Loitering in a Drug House. His bond is set at $500.

They have all been booked into the Jackson County Jail.

