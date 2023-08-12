Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

ALEA: Two dead in Colbert County single-vehicle crash

ISP seeking witnesses to fatal car crash in Twin Falls County
Fatal crash generic(MGN)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have died in an early Saturday morning single-vehicle crash, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

The agency said the crash happened at approximately 2:54 a.m., near mile marker 15 on Alabama State Route 247 in Colbert County.

ALEA said Logan J. Humphries, 23, of Golden, Miss., was pronounced deceased at the scene when the 2014 GMC Sierra he was driving left the roadway and struck several trees. Passengers, Mario Aguire, 22, and Alan V. Fernandez, 19, both of Belmont, Miss., were injured and transported to Helen Keller Hospital, in Sheffield, for treatment. Fernandez later succumbed to his injuries while at the hospital.

Seatbelts were not used by the driver or passengers at the time of the crash, the agency said.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyron Ellison, 49
Male suspect arrested in connection to Church Street shooting
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Fort Payne man drowns in Guam, family shares his story
‘Justified and appropriate’: Florence Police release body cam footage, statement on viral...
‘Justified and appropriate’: Florence Police release body cam footage, statement on viral arrest video
48 On Your Side: Huntsville Utilities proposes 35% water rate increase

Latest News

Multiple agencies worked together to round up the individuals all facing serious charges at a...
Eight people charged in connection to Jackson County drug bust
Tyron Ellison, 49
Male suspect arrested in connection to Church Street shooting
Barton was arrested four days after his original crime.
Cullman County man pleads guilty to 2022 kidnapping, felon possession of firearm charges
School leaders announced today that former Sparkman student will take over as the varsity...
Sparkman High School announces alumna as new softball coach