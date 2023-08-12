ALEA: Two dead in Colbert County single-vehicle crash

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have died in an early Saturday morning single-vehicle crash, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

The agency said the crash happened at approximately 2:54 a.m., near mile marker 15 on Alabama State Route 247 in Colbert County.

ALEA said Logan J. Humphries, 23, of Golden, Miss., was pronounced deceased at the scene when the 2014 GMC Sierra he was driving left the roadway and struck several trees. Passengers, Mario Aguire, 22, and Alan V. Fernandez, 19, both of Belmont, Miss., were injured and transported to Helen Keller Hospital, in Sheffield, for treatment. Fernandez later succumbed to his injuries while at the hospital.

Seatbelts were not used by the driver or passengers at the time of the crash, the agency said.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

