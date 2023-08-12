48 Blitz Preseason Previews

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Arab Knights won the Class 5A Region 7 Championship, Head Coach Lee Ozmint hopes the 2022 season is a springboard to even more success in 2023.

“Three years ago if you told me that I would be this optimistic, I would have laughed at you,”Ozmint said. “But this has turned out to be one of my favorite bunches because I’ve seen so many lights come on. I’ve seen them flip the expectations of young men, it’s been fun to watch.”

The Knights face Albertville in Week Zero August 24th.

