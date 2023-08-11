Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

‘Your mind wanders’: Passenger recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes

Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin depressurized, a passenger said.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Passengers on a flight shared their terrifying experience after the plane reportedly dropped thousands of feet in a matter of minutes.

During the flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Gainesville, Florida, oxygen masks dropped down to passengers after one traveler said the cabin depressurized.

“We started to descend really fast, and once we were breathing, you started to smell this burning smell, so that’s when I got really nervous,” Harrison Hove said.

Hove said the plane, American Airlines Flight 5916, descended 15,000 feet in three minutes.

“The initial moments were really scary, really freaky because your mind wanders and you have a void of information,” Hove said.

He said that while the situation was scary, the flight crew handled the incident well and got the plane on the ground safely.

American Airlines said the plane did not need to declare an emergency upon landing and taxied to the gate under its own power. Nobody was injured during the incident.

The airline said 50 passengers and three crew members were aboard the plane.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather: moderate rain, ponding on roadway expected throughout the morning
48 First Alert Weather: scattered showers could linger into the afternoon
Tree falls across the driveway of a home on Prospect Street in Florence
Multiple trees down across Tenn. Valley after evening storms
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
Lucas Rymer, 26
Man charged with sexually abusing a juvenile girl at his home in Decatur

Latest News

Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin...
‘Your mind wanders’: Flyer recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland makes a point as he speaks to members of the house of...
Attorney General Merrick Garland to make statement
Tip Top Tux, a popular wedding wear supplier, closed down abruptly, leaving customers and...
Abrupt nationwide closing of tuxedo business leaves couples scrambling
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at...
Judge warns of limits to what Trump can say about election case, agrees to limited protective order