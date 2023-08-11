Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

What’s trending in fall vintage fashion?

One Man’s Vintage owners talk upcoming trends
Shop one-of-a-kind pieces for fall at One Man's Vintage
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Before we know it, fall will be here! With a new season right around the corner, you might be on the hunt for some new wardrobe pieces.

One Man’s Vintage has a ton of options for fall this year. You can shop all of these looks and so much more on September 9 when over 30 vintage vendors join One Man’s Vintage in Huntsville’s Downtown Vintage Market.

One Man's Vintage is hosting a free vintage market in September
One Man's Vintage is hosting a free vintage market in September(Anna Rojas)

For the fall, Owners Caleb and Anna anticipate street wear bring super popular. Knitwear is a big trend and they recommend pairing it with some classic vintage Levi’s. They also have options for vintage collegiate wear for those of you heading to some tailgates within the next few months. Lastly, they always have people coming into the store looking for just classic 70s/80s vintage pieces!

Outfit idea from One Man's Vintage
Outfit idea from One Man's Vintage(Anna Rojas)
Outfit idea from One Man's Vintage
Outfit idea from One Man's Vintage(Anna Rojas)
Outfit idea from One Man's Vintage
Outfit idea from One Man's Vintage(Anna Rojas)
Outfit idea from One Man's Vintage
Outfit idea from One Man's Vintage(Anna Rojas)
Outfit idea from One Man's Vintage
Outfit idea from One Man's Vintage(Anna Rojas)

To shop these pieces and so much more, check out their Instagram or head to Suite 147 in Clinton Row at 100 Jefferson St. N., Huntsville, AL 35801.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather: moderate rain, ponding on roadway expected throughout the morning
48 First Alert Weather: scattered showers could linger into the afternoon
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
Tree falls across the driveway of a home on Prospect Street in Florence
Multiple trees down across Tenn. Valley after evening storms