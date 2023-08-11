What’s trending in fall vintage fashion?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Before we know it, fall will be here! With a new season right around the corner, you might be on the hunt for some new wardrobe pieces.

One Man’s Vintage has a ton of options for fall this year. You can shop all of these looks and so much more on September 9 when over 30 vintage vendors join One Man’s Vintage in Huntsville’s Downtown Vintage Market.

One Man's Vintage is hosting a free vintage market in September (Anna Rojas)

For the fall, Owners Caleb and Anna anticipate street wear bring super popular. Knitwear is a big trend and they recommend pairing it with some classic vintage Levi’s. They also have options for vintage collegiate wear for those of you heading to some tailgates within the next few months. Lastly, they always have people coming into the store looking for just classic 70s/80s vintage pieces!

Outfit idea from One Man's Vintage (Anna Rojas)

Outfit idea from One Man's Vintage (Anna Rojas)

Outfit idea from One Man's Vintage (Anna Rojas)

Outfit idea from One Man's Vintage (Anna Rojas)

Outfit idea from One Man's Vintage (Anna Rojas)

To shop these pieces and so much more, check out their Instagram or head to Suite 147 in Clinton Row at 100 Jefferson St. N., Huntsville, AL 35801.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.