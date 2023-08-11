Traditions Rising performs “Bring Back Real Country”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The country music band Traditions Rising won the award for Bama County Band of the Year at the 9th Annual Alabama Music Awards.

Traditions Rising was nominated for Bama Country Band of the Year and Vocalist Rachel Harris was nominated for Bama Country Female Artist of the Year, the same award won by Rachel last year at the 8th Annual Alabama Music Awards. The Alabama Music Awards are voted on by the public from April to June each year. Traditions Rising Guitarist John Harris and vocalist Rachel Harris accepted the award for the band, and later that evening went on to perform an acoustic version of “Kansas City” during the Live Awards Show.

For the second year in a row, Rachel was nominated for Female Traditional Country Vocalist of the Year” at the 9th Annual Josie Music Awards that will be held October 22 in Nashville. Out of 59,019 submissions this year, Rachel was in the 2.5% chosen for this prestigious award.

