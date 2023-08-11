Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Traditions Rising performs “Bring Back Real Country”

County band performs original song
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The country music band Traditions Rising won the award for Bama County Band of the Year at the 9th Annual Alabama Music Awards.

Traditions Rising was nominated for Bama Country Band of the Year and Vocalist Rachel Harris was nominated for Bama Country Female Artist of the Year, the same award won by Rachel last year at the 8th Annual Alabama Music Awards. The Alabama Music Awards are voted on by the public from April to June each year. Traditions Rising Guitarist John Harris and vocalist Rachel Harris accepted the award for the band, and later that evening went on to perform an acoustic version of “Kansas City” during the Live Awards Show.

For the second year in a row, Rachel was nominated for Female Traditional Country Vocalist of the Year” at the 9th Annual Josie Music Awards that will be held October 22 in Nashville. Out of 59,019 submissions this year, Rachel was in the 2.5% chosen for this prestigious award.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather: moderate rain, ponding on roadway expected throughout the morning
48 First Alert Weather: scattered showers could linger into the afternoon
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
Tree falls across the driveway of a home on Prospect Street in Florence
Multiple trees down across Tenn. Valley after evening storms