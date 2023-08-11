Deals
NWS: EF-0 tornado confirmed during Thursday's overnight storms in Limestone Co.

NWS: EF-0 tornado confirmed during Thursday’s overnight storms in Limestone Co.
NWS: EF-0 tornado confirmed during Thursday’s overnight storms in Limestone Co.(Bryant Malone)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The National Weather Service - Huntsville survey team confirmed evidence of an EF-0 tornado in western Limestone County during Thursday’s overnight storms.

According to the survey, the tornado started at 2:23 a.m. in Rogersville and ended at 2:28 a.m. in Hillsboro. The estimated peak wind reached 85 mph and the path length recorded was 3.6 miles.

There were no injuries or fatalities reported.,

