NWS: EF-0 tornado confirmed during Thursday’s overnight storms in Limestone Co.

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The National Weather Service - Huntsville survey team confirmed evidence of an EF-0 tornado in western Limestone County during Thursday’s overnight storms.

According to the survey, the tornado started at 2:23 a.m. in Rogersville and ended at 2:28 a.m. in Hillsboro. The estimated peak wind reached 85 mph and the path length recorded was 3.6 miles.

There were no injuries or fatalities reported.,

