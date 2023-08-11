Deals
Mt. Lebanon Rd. closed south of Monroe Rd. after car crashes into tree across roadway

WAFF's Sean Dowling reporting
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Rescue workers have shut down Mt. Lebanon Rd. in the Meridianville area after a car crashed into a massive tree that fell across the road.

The person in that car is okay, but the road remains closed. Click here to view the WAFF 48 Interactive Traffic Map to find ways around the closure.

Huntsville Utilities is also on the scene evaluating power lines in the area.

Car crashes into large tree on Mt. Lebanon Rd.(WAFF)

WAFF has a crew on the scene of this crash. Tune in to the WAFF 48 Livestream all morning for more:

