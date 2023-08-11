Deals
HEMSI, HPD on scene of shooting on Church Street

HPD officials on the scene say the shooting was the result of a domestic situation and the male suspect has been arrested.
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police and HEMSI are on the scene of a shooting at the Storage Sense on Church Street.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the female victim is being transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services.

This story will be updated when there is more information.

