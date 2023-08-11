Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Limestone County residents clearing storm damage

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
By Matthew King
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Cleanup is underway on Poplar Point Road in Limestone County following Wednesday night’s storms.

The storms quickly blew through the area terrifying residents like Paula Norwood.

“These trees down here are every which way,” she said. “I couldn’t even get up for work today because trees to the left and right of me are down and in my backyard, and in this whole neighborhood and area.”

The storms knocked several trees over in her neighborhood, causing damage to nearly everyone’s property.

“It crushed my pool building and it crushed my fence line,” she said. “My brother-in-law just helped me get my fence up for my big dog. It crushed about 50 feet behind me, 12 feet in front of us, and eight feet to the side of us.”

Other damage includes fallen trees on roofs, downed or cracked utility poles, and damage to concrete. Seth Clanton’s friend moved into a rental home a week and a half before the storm. Now, their house is buried in trees, and their car is crushed.

“As you drive in and out of this area by the river, it’s nothing but a straight tree line. There’s five down here, three behind us, ten over here on the net street, it’s a mess in this area,” Clanton said.

Clanton says the damage is a lot to deal with, but he’s glad no one was hurt.

“All this will be cleaned up, and we’ll deal with the vehicles later. Right now, nobody is hurt, and that’s what matters.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48 First Alert Weather: moderate rain, ponding on roadway expected throughout the morning
48 First Alert Weather: scattered showers could linger into the afternoon
School closings
Weather-Related Delays: school systems announce schedule changes due to severe weather
Tree falls across the driveway of a home on Prospect Street in Florence
Residents without power, multiple trees down across Tenn. Valley
The intersection of Madison Boulevard and Wall Triana Highway.
Madison County crash leads to one arrested following vehicle pursuit
Martez Seay mugshot from 2015
Inmate death investigation underway at Limestone Correctional Facility

Latest News

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Fort Payne man drowns in Guam, family shares his story
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Colbert County Volunteer Firefighters create rehabilitation trailer to help the community
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Colbert County Volunteer Firefighters create rehabilitation trailer to help the community
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Limestone county residents clearing storm damage