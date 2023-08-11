Limestone county residents clearing storm damage

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Cleanup is underway on Poplar Point Road in Limestone County following Wednesday night’s storms.

The storms quickly blew through the area terrifying residents like Paula Norwood.

“These trees down here are every which way,” she said. “I couldn’t even get up for work today because trees to the left and right of me are down and in my backyard, and in this whole neighborhood and area.”

The storms knocked several trees over in her neighborhood, causing damage to nearly everyone’s property.

“It crushed my pool building and it crushed my fence line,” she said. “My brother-in-law just helped me get my fence up for my big dog. It crushed about 50 feet behind me, 12 feet in front of us, and eight feet to the side of us.”

Other damage includes fallen trees on roofs, downed or cracked utility poles, and damage to concrete. Seth Clanton’s friend moved into a rental home a week and a half before the storm. Now, their house is buried in trees, and their car is crushed.

“As you drive in and out of this area by the river, it’s nothing but a straight tree line. There’s five down here, three behind us, ten over here on the net street, it’s a mess in this area,” Clanton said.

Clanton says the damage is a lot to deal with, but he’s glad no one was hurt.

“All this will be cleaned up, and we’ll deal with the vehicles later. Right now, nobody is hurt, and that’s what matters.”

