Kitchen Cops find dirty drinks all across town

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Restaurant and hotel managers around north Alabama probably want to spend a few extra minutes this week cleaning out their drink nozzles and ice machines. It was the most common violation found all across our area by health inspectors this week. Here’s a sampling of the problems this week:

Madison County

The lowest score this week is at Tailgaters at Homer Nance and Winchester Road in Huntsville. It scores a 75 with multiple violations including a sink without hot water, a dirty ice machine, dirty soda machine, dirty tea nozzles and not enough sanitizer in the dishwasher. There was also a problem with the walk-in cooler not being cool enough and causing several food temperature issues. Inspectors also found dirty pans stored with clean ones. The issues were all resolved when the Kitchen Cops came back a few days later, but the low score will stand until the next regular inspection.

Just north of Tailgaters, the McDonalds at Winchester and Homer Nance gets an 84 because of dirty soda nozzles, dirty ice cream candy dispensers and butter left out too long. These issues were fixed.

Elsewhere in Madison County, the Hardee’s at Wall Triana and Highway 72 in Madison gets a 78 because of dirty tea nozzles, cheese at the wrong temperature and bathrooms sinks without hot water.

Badd Newz for the Badd Newz BBQ food truck. It gets an 80 because there was no running water when inspectors checked on it. The truck was still open, with workers prepping food without washing hands. The water was working again the next day during a follow up inspection.

The Burger King on Hughes Road in Madison gets an 81 due to fish and cheese at the wrong temperature and dirty tea nozzles.

The Sprint Mart on Wall Triana had food temperature issues, dirty soda nozzles and no paper towels, earning it a 79.

Lauderdale County

Big Bad Breakfast is hit with a 79 this week. Inspectors found a dirty can opener and dirty ice machine along with a dishwasher that didn’t had enough sanitizer in it. There were also improper cooking methods being used, but the exact nature of that violation wasn’t given. Inspectors also found items with improper date markings in the cooler.

Limestone County

No significant issues in Limestone County

Morgan County

Sushu Sumo on Point Mallard Parkway gets an 85 because of food temperature issues with lettuce, rice, chicken, tomatoes and beef.

