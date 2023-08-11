‘Justified and appropriate’: Florence Police release body cam footage, statement on viral arrest video
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department has released a statement and body cam footage of a video that has been circulating on social media of a man being arrested outside of a gas station at the intersection Helton Drive and Hermitage Drive.
On Thursday afternoon, the Florence Police Department posted to its Facebook page stating: “We are aware of a video of Florence Police officers attempting to handcuff a person. At this time, we are reviewing information related to the incident.”
The man who was arrested in the video is 30-year-old Michael Stanford. Stanford was charged with Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Mischief.
On Friday afternoon, FPD released a statement on its Facebook page along with three different body cam videos from the arrest.
The statement reads as follows:
The Florence Police Department warns that it is explicit language in the videos:
