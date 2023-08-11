‘Justified and appropriate’: Florence Police release body cam footage, statement on viral arrest video

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department has released a statement and body cam footage of a video that has been circulating on social media of a man being arrested outside of a gas station at the intersection Helton Drive and Hermitage Drive.

On Thursday afternoon, the Florence Police Department posted to its Facebook page stating: “We are aware of a video of Florence Police officers attempting to handcuff a person. At this time, we are reviewing information related to the incident.”

The man who was arrested in the video is 30-year-old Michael Stanford. Stanford was charged with Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Mischief.

On Friday afternoon, FPD released a statement on its Facebook page along with three different body cam videos from the arrest.

The statement reads as follows:

We are aware of the video circulating online regarding the arrest of Michael Stanford. We will allow the criminal charges to run their course through municipal court. While no one from the family, nor their representative has filed a complaint about this incident, it is the policy and practice of the Florence Police Department that 3rd party complaints are sufficient to warrant an investigation. After investigating this matter thoroughly, it has been concluded that the officers’ actions in this case are justified and appropriate. Because this incident has become part of the public discourse and has garnered much public attention, the matter warrants a public response. Therefore, we are posting all body camera and in-car camera footage below. Be advised, what you see on social media is only a few seconds long. The videos we are posting will show multiple perspectives of the entire incident. To see the videos in their entirety click the YouTube link provided. Michael Stanford was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, and Criminal Mischief 3rd. This will be the police department’s final public response to this incident.

The Florence Police Department warns that it is explicit language in the videos:

