‘Justified and appropriate’: Florence Police release body cam footage, statement on viral arrest video

By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department has released a statement and body cam footage of a video that has been circulating on social media of a man being arrested outside of a gas station at the intersection Helton Drive and Hermitage Drive.

On Thursday afternoon, the Florence Police Department posted to its Facebook page stating: “We are aware of a video of Florence Police officers attempting to handcuff a person. At this time, we are reviewing information related to the incident.”

The man who was arrested in the video is 30-year-old Michael Stanford. Stanford was charged with Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Mischief.

On Friday afternoon, FPD released a statement on its Facebook page along with three different body cam videos from the arrest.

The statement reads as follows:

The Florence Police Department warns that it is explicit language in the videos:

