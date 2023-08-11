Deals
Hot & humid today and for the weekend

First Alert Weather
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the rest of the afternoon, it will be hot & humid. A HEAT ADVISORY through 7 P.M.  for Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin and Lawrence counties. Heat index values 103 to 108. Tonight, fog likely. locally dense fog. Temps in the low 70s.

Saturday and Sunday, fog both mornings will give way to hazy, hot and humid conditions. Temps both days will be well into the 90s with feels-like temps around 105. Heat alerts will likely be issued for the area. There is a chance for an isolated thunderstorms both afternoons and evenings. Coverage of storms will be limited, but heavy rain and gusty winds are possible if you have a thunderstorm.

The heat and humidity will continue for Monday. Another day with temps in the 90s and feels-like temps around 105. A frontal boundary will bring a chance for scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon. The front will also drop the temps and humidity for Tuesday and Wednesday. mid to upper 80s both days with mostly sunny conditions. A pop-up storm is possible on both days, but most locations remain dry.

Thursday and Friday, a few storms both days. Humidity increases a bit with temps in the upper 80s to near 90.

