Hot & humid for Friday through the weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning and happy Friday. We are starting off the day with a few clusters of heavy rainfall and some noisy but non-severe storms tracking to the east.

Showers and storms will wrap up by mid-morning and we will be left with partly to mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. Highs today will be hotter in the upper 80s to lower 90s, the heat index will be around 100 degrees for the afternoon with a light southeasterly breeze. Skies will gradually clear overnight allowing areas of fog to develop into Saturday morning, lows will be in the low to middle 70s.

The weekend will be very hot and humid with temperatures in the low to middle 90s. With the high humidity the feels like temperatures will range between 100 to 108 degrees. Although most of the weekend will be dry, isolated to scattered showers and storms will be expected on both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. A few isolated storms will be possible on Monday with highs remaining in the low to middle 90s.

Slightly cooler temps in the middle to upper 80s and mainly dry skies are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

