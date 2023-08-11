Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

HEMSI, HPD on scene of shooting on Church Street

Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville Police Department(HPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police and HEMSI are on the scene of a shooting at the Storage Sense on Church Street.

HPD officials on the scene say the shooting was the result of a domestic situation and the male suspect has been arrested.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the female victim is being transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services.

This story will be updated when there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather: moderate rain, ponding on roadway expected throughout the morning
48 First Alert Weather: scattered showers could linger into the afternoon
Tree falls across the driveway of a home on Prospect Street in Florence
Multiple trees down across Tenn. Valley after evening storms

Latest News

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Local shoals group helps to rehabilitate victims of human trafficking, prostitution and addiction
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Florence City Schools hosts school supplies giveaway as school starts back up
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Students officially move back into residence halls at the University of North Alabama
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Marshall County Schools newest vape policy