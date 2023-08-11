HEMSI, HPD on scene of shooting on Church Street

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police and HEMSI are on the scene of a shooting at the Storage Sense on Church Street.

HPD officials on the scene say the shooting was the result of a domestic situation and the male suspect has been arrested.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the female victim is being transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services.

This story will be updated when there is more information.

