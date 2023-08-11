Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

A glass act beauty: Huntsville Stained Glass

Owner, Ron Hogan shares the story behind the store
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Ron Hogen opened the doors of Huntsville Stained Glass in 2001 and they have been creating masterpieces ever since.

Restored stained glass at Church of Nativity
Restored stained glass at Church of Nativity(Huntsville Stained Glass)

Ron says that watching all the colors and the figures in the glass come together is inspiring.

One of their biggest projects was the restoration of the Church of Nativity in downtown Huntsville. Huntsville Stained Glass was tasked with reverse engineering 150-year-old glass and they did so beautifully.

Restored window at Church of the Nativity Episcopal
Restored window at Church of the Nativity Episcopal(Huntsville Stained Glass)

“If you enjoy it [a glass piece] that’s the magic,” said Ron.

Huntsville Stained Glass is located at 508 Andrew Jackson Way NE Huntsville, AL 35801. They can be found on Facebook and contacted through their website or by phone at 256-517-1515.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather: moderate rain, ponding on roadway expected throughout the morning
48 First Alert Weather: scattered showers could linger into the afternoon
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
Tree falls across the driveway of a home on Prospect Street in Florence
Multiple trees down across Tenn. Valley after evening storms