A glass act beauty: Huntsville Stained Glass

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Ron Hogen opened the doors of Huntsville Stained Glass in 2001 and they have been creating masterpieces ever since.

Restored stained glass at Church of Nativity (Huntsville Stained Glass)

Ron says that watching all the colors and the figures in the glass come together is inspiring.

One of their biggest projects was the restoration of the Church of Nativity in downtown Huntsville. Huntsville Stained Glass was tasked with reverse engineering 150-year-old glass and they did so beautifully.

Restored window at Church of the Nativity Episcopal (Huntsville Stained Glass)

“If you enjoy it [a glass piece] that’s the magic,” said Ron.

Huntsville Stained Glass is located at 508 Andrew Jackson Way NE Huntsville, AL 35801. They can be found on Facebook and contacted through their website or by phone at 256-517-1515.

