Franklin County Schools teacher arrested for sending obscene material to a student

Timothy Wells
Timothy Wells(FCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Franklin County Schools employee was arrested after admitting to sending inappropriate videos to a student.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office officials received a report of an explicit video being sent to a 17-year-old on Wednesday. Officials obtained the video and initiated an investigation into Timothy Wells.

Wells was interviewed and admitted to sending the video, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with School Employee Distributing or Soliciting Obscene Material to or from a Student and Distributing Harmful Materials to Minors.

At 11 a.m. on Friday, Wells turned himself into the Franklin County Detention Center where he will wait to be seen by a Franklin County Judge for a bond.

Franklin County Schools Superintendent Greg Hamilton released the following statement on Wells’ arrest:

I am aware of the on-going investigation. I find the allegations deeply concerning. The education, welfare, and safety of the students of Franklin County are top priorities of the Franklin County Board of Education. I cannot discuss specific details or personnel matters.

Greg Hamilton - Franklin County Schools Superintendent

The investigation is ongoing.

