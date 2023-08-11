Fort Payne man drowns in Guam, family shares his story

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The United States Coast Guard spent over 60 hours searching for a Fort Payne man near the shores of Guam this week. Clay Harris was snorkeling with a friend last seen when an undertow took them out to sea.

“You can’t trust the sea. It suddenly changed on them and covered them with a fifteen to twenty-foot wave,” his mother Marilyn Taylor said.

Taylor says while Harris was fighting the strong current, he pushed his friend over a reef to safety but never returned to shore. She says within fifteen minutes, the Coast Guard began the search for her son.

“It was 62 hours of searching and he was never found. He is presumably dead at sea,” Taylor said.

Taylor and her daughters say it is difficult to cope because they cannot lay Clay to rest.

“There’s a lot of red tape. If there’s not a body, there’s not only no closure, you can’t do anything. We can’t have a funeral,” Taylor said.

Harris’s sister Lindy Vizzinia says her brother was a former Marine who loved the outdoors and serving others.

“The lord tells us to go and serve. That’s truly what he died doing, in a place that he loved underwater. He loved it,” Vizzinia said.

Harris’s other sister, Marcie Davis says the past few days have been devastating, but they are finding comfort where ever they can. Davis says she, her sister and her mother shared an emotional experience on the day they found out Clay was missing.

“We stepped out on mom’s porch that day. It hadn’t been an hour. There was the most beautiful rainbow in the sky. It went from side to side. Mom and Lindy and I are art teachers and we love color,” Davis glanced toward her mother before asking, “... and what did you say?”

“He’s there. He’s not here, he’s there,” Taylor said.

The family says Harris’s coworkers with North Wind Group LLC are still in the area searching for any sign of a body. If nothing changes, the family plans to have a visitation service in the coming weeks.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.