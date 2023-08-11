Financial Friday: risks & benefits of buy now, pay later services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Buy Now, Pay Later seems to be the go-to option for more than 60% of consumers, according to a report from Bankrate. Making four $25.00 payments seems easier than paying $100. But, there are some pitfalls you should be aware of before you make your next purchase.

Buy Now, Pay Later is a loan option that allows customers to make purchases by only making a down payment on the total cost and spreading the payments over several weeks.

Companies like After Pay, Klarna, Affirm, or Pay Pal Credit offer the platform to complete the payment, not the merchant. The benefit, if you can’t pay the total amount, you can apply for BNPL. Customers can easily qualify with little or no credit.

WAFF 48 talked to Redstone Federal Credit Union’s April James to explain more about BNPL services.

How BNPL affects your credit? Most BNPL companies only do a soft credit check which does not affect your credit score. However, neither does making on-time payments. So you won’t work to increase your credit score by making your payments on time. Most merchants do not report your payment history. However, if you are late, that is reported.

Risks of Buy Now Pay Later: It can lead to overspending. Customers typically add more to their purchase if they know they aren’t paying the total upfront. Also, this service may be used over multiple platforms, so your “small payments” can add up to big payments and create a cycle of debt. It can slo be difficult to track payments. Most BNPLs are set up on auto payment. If this is set up at your financial institution and you don’t have the funds, you run the risk of over-drafting your account, which has fees. These payments have different frequencies, such as weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly, making it harder to keep up with.

What are other options? If you don’t have the total amount, wait to purchase. You may be surprised that you changed your mind about the purchase. You can also use your credit card. Your credit card offers much more purchase protection and benefits.

Bottom Line: BNPL loans can offer immediate purchase power if you don’t have the cash. James says to use these services cautiously and ensure you understand all the terms and conditions. Finally, ask yourself if this purchase is necessary!

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.