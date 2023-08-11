Cullman County man pleads guilty to 2022 kidnapping, felon possession of firearm charges

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man who was arrested in 2022 on multiple charges including kidnapping has pleaded guilty to two charges.

Jeffery Barton, 51 had been evading the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office after committing multiple burglaries and thefts near Jones Chapel and West Point beginning on June 3, 2022.

On the fourth day, June 7, 2022, the CCSO received a report from a man who stated that Barton had been at his home and forced his wife into a car at gunpoint.

According to the plea agreement, a deputy witnessed the car that the man’s wife had described. When the woman saw the deputy’s patrol car, she jumped out and began running toward the deputy.

Barton then got out of the car from the backseat with his hands above his head. When officers searched the vehicle, they found a Smith & Wesspm 9mm pistol on the ground next to the driver’s door.

Barton was arrested and charged with Burglary/Force, Burglary/No Force, Theft of Property/Vehicle, Robbery/Residence/Gun and Kidnapping.

Now over a year later, Barton pleaded guilty to kidnapping and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The maximum sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm is 10 years and prison and the maximum penalty for kidnapping is life in prison.

