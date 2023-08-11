Deals
Colbert County Volunteer Firefighters create rehabilitation trailer to help the community

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
By Aria Pons
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Firefighters in Colbert County have a new resource meant to help the whole community.

This rehabilitation trailer can travel anywhere and holds water, blankets, towels, snacks and medical gear. It was donated to the Colbert County Association of Volunteer Firefighters by the county emergency management agency.

The sheriff’s office also donated a truck for firefighters to pull it around. Assistant chief of the Spring Valley Fire Department Justin Gasque said the trailer is for every single group in Colbert County and not just the volunteer firefighters.

“Anybody in Colbert County. If another county needs it and they’re in a bind, call us and I’m sure we’ll be happy to help,” Gasque said. “We’re all brothers in this. We all try to help each other out. That’s what it’s there for is to help people out, keep people safe, a place to eat or if you just need a little bit of a break.”

Gasque also said the trailer can be utilized for police stand-offs or search parties as well.

