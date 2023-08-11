Bulldogs at work

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - What better way to gauge exactly where you are as football team than by playing a quality opponent to start the season.

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs face Vanderbilt September 2nd on the road. Until kickoff, Head Coach Connell Maynor is on the search for a new Quarterback. Four players aiming to become the starter in Week One.

“We always tell them, flashes of greatness will get you beat,” Maynor said. “So we consistently want them to make the right reads, throwing the ball to the right guy. Moving the chains, taking what the defense can give to to them. Not make one good play, and then two bad plays, that will get you beat. So all of those guys are playing well right now. The competition is tough. And we’re trying to make a decision in the next week or so, but we don’t know, we’ll see.”

The Bulldogs will rely on the running game with Donovan Eaglin, along with a stout defensive unit led by Zareon Hayes. Maynor believes that the 2023 edition of the Bulldogs could be his most cohesive unity yet.

“I’ve probably had three or four people tell me about this team and the cohesiveness and how they just seem to be together, flying and they get it,” Maynor added after practice. “So, that’s gonna be key for those guys to stick together, they got each other’s back, and if they do that, the sky’s the limit.”

After Alabama A&M’s contest with Vanderbilt, The Bulldogs host Lane College September 9th in the Louis Crews Classic.

