ALEA, service organization warn about Fourth of July driving safety

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Fourth of July is a time to celebrate. It’s also one of the most dangerous because Impaired drivers often hit the roads.

Alabama state troopers are on a mission to keep you safe on the road.

“We are going to have our troopers out doing very targeted campaigns as it relates to being able to keep motorcyclists safe in conjunction with taking those impaired drivers off Alabama roadways,” Jeremy Burkett, State trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says more people are expected to travel across the state for the holiday.

With this in mind, he says some drivers will be impaired, not wearing seat belts and speeding. This could lead to deadly consequences.

Burkett says ten people were killed during the Fourth of July in 2021.

Troopers made 81 DUI arrests that year.

In 2022, 8 people died, and troopers made 45 DUI arrests.

But Burkett says law enforcement wants that number to be zero.

Other organizations are urging you to be safe.

The mission of Mothers Against Drunk Driving is to end impaired driving forever.

Jasmine Moore, a victim specialist with MAAD-Alabama, says victims’ families are left devastated after a tragedy that could’ve been prevented.

“They’re left shocked, they’re left feeling of course, like why me, why did this happen,” Moore said. “They’re left with so many questions and so many thoughts about what happened and always the first comment is, where do I go from here? How do I regain the strength to continue to go on? How can I be a part of this mission to stop DUI car crashes ?”

Members of Law enforcement are urging you to buckle up before you hit the road, follow the speed limit, and avoid driving if you are impaired.

They also have another warning.

“If somebody is getting in a vehicle and they are impaired, what you need to do is call 911,” Burkett said. “Contact law enforcement and give a description of that vehicle and let them know where they’re headed. That way, we can get an officer out there, get somebody out there and get that individual to stop and handle that situation to make sure that person does not harm themselves or someone else.”

