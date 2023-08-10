Deals
Tree down in Florence crashes into two-story house

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
By Aria Pons
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A tree on Prospect Street fell over due to high winds from Wednesday’s storms and crashed into a house.

Officials say that the homeowner was there, but is okay. In fact, officials also said that he walked to the library down the street after the storm was cleared.

The tree stump was around 10 feet tall. The city cleared the street of leftover debris from the tree, but it is up to the homeowner to clean the yard and house.

Neighbor Cody Erickson said he did not know what to expect when he walked out of his house after the storm, but it was not that.

“All I heard was ‘boom’ and so I was kind of like okay I’m going to go see what happened,” Erickson explained. “I go walk outside and don’t see anything out of the ordinary. I go to pick my sister up and I just turn around and come out of my driveway and see this tree fallen over.”

Erickson also said he could not imagine if that had happened to anyone else. He also hopes his neighbor is okay.

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
