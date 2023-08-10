Toyota invests nearly $6.7 million into Huntsville City Schools to advance STEM education

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Toyota USA Foundation announced $6.7 million worth of grants to go towards preparing Huntsville City Schools students for careers in STEM on Thursday at Jemison High School.

The announcement is part of Toyota’s Driving Possibilities Initiative and is a five-year phased rollout of programming in select schools.

“I see the benefit as being twofold: Number one, we’re expanding our career technical component with a partnership with Toyota, and number two we’re mentoring and supporting teachers in the field of STEM. So our students will benefit not only from our teachers but from the opportunity of this partnership,” Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Clarence Sutton Jr. said.

The collaboration will support a new industrial tech program at the recently announced Huntsville City Schools Career Tech Center and will create a direct path into high-demand manufacturing careers.

Driving Possibilities, a “$110 million national, career readiness and community engagement initiative,” focuses on PreK - 12 education and aims to close educational gaps for students through hands-on STEM programming while addressing the essential needs of students.

“This is the future workforce and we want to continue to thrive and grow here in Alabama and Huntsville and to do that we need that strong workforce and to do that investing in students k-12 as soon as you can, it’s perfect,” President of Toyota Alabama Jason Puckett said.

Huntsville is the fifth site to launch Driving Possibilities programming “which is based on more than 60 years of active support in Toyota communities across the U.S. and builds off the successful model in West Dallas.”

