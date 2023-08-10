SCOUTED: Le Petit Bijou by Domaine South

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Le Petit Bijou is a cozy, little spot right in the heart of downtown Huntsville with some pretty big flavors!

As the original location of Domaine South, the owners had to reimagine what that space would look like after moving to Big Spring Park. At Le Petit Bijou wine lovers and foodies will rejoice! With over 500 selections of wine and a delicious menu, all in an intimate environment, it’s the perfect spot to grab a bite and take a sip!

