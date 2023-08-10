Deals
SCOUTED: Le Petit Bijou by Domaine South

Dawn sits down with Domaine South to explore the menu at Le petit Bijou
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Le Petit Bijou is a cozy, little spot right in the heart of downtown Huntsville with some pretty big flavors!

As the original location of Domaine South, the owners had to reimagine what that space would look like after moving to Big Spring Park. At Le Petit Bijou wine lovers and foodies will rejoice! With over 500 selections of wine and a delicious menu, all in an intimate environment, it’s the perfect spot to grab a bite and take a sip!

