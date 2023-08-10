‘Outstanding human being’: Loved ones remember officer who died after on-duty crash

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - The Honolulu Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own after an officer died from injuries he sustained while on duty.

HPD said bike officer Bill Sapolu was on his way to assist another officer on a weapons call on July 11 when his motorcycle struck a median on Farrington Highway in Kapolei.

Authorities said Sapolu sustained multiple injuries and was transported in serious condition to a medical center where he remained hospitalized until he died on Tuesday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sapolu and the HPD family during this difficult time,” the department shared.

Meanwhile, the Sapolu family is asking for privacy during this tough time, but said they are remembering the fallen officer as a loving father, husband, brother and son.

“Bill committed his life to service both here at home and abroad. He dedicated 21 years with the Honolulu Police Department and 22 years of military service, including four deployments overseas,” the family said in a statement.

The family added, “Today, in a final act of service, he donated his organs to save the lives of others. Our family is thankful for the outpouring of love that we’ve received these past few weeks and look forward to the continued support of the community Bill loved and served.”

Following the news of Sapolu’s death, condolences came in from several city leaders and organizations.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Officer Bill Sapolu who gave his life while bravely serving and protecting our community. His unwavering commitment to upholding the law and ensuring the safety of our residents is a testament to his character and selflessness. We mourn alongside his family, friends and fellow HPD officers during this difficult time,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said.

State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers President Robert Cavaco said Sapolu will be missed but not forgotten.

“Officer Sapolu will be remembered as a fine officer and an outstanding human being who deeply loved his family, his community and our profession. Bill was our brother, our friend and our colleague. He will be missed,” Cavaco said. “Officer Sapolu’s death is a tragic reminder of the dangers our officers face every day as they patrol our roads to help keep our community safe. We ask everyone to please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during their time of grief and loss.”

Honolulu police said funeral arraignments are still being discussed.

