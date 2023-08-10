Mojana Soaps celebrating second birthday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This Saturday, August 12, join Mojana Soaps in celebrating their second birthday!

Their storefront just moved to Suite 103 in Clinton Row. Soap lovers can line up ahead of time in hopes of being of the first 20 in line! The first 20 guests will receive a FREE goodie bag valued at over 200 dollars!

Join Mojana Soaps THIS Saturday for a birthday celebration! (Jel Mojana)

During the celebration, everything will be 20 percent off and refreshments will be available! For more information, scan the QR code above!

Mojana Soaps storefront (Jel Mojana)

Mojana Soaps storefont (Jel Mojana)

Be sure to head over to Mojana’s Instagram for a chance to win a ONE-YEAR supply of soap!

To enter:

🧼 Like and save our pinned post on Instagram.

🧼 Make sure you’re following us on Instagram @mojanasoaps

🧼 Tag a friend in the comments below! (the more tags, the more entries. One comment per tag.)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.