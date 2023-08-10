Man charged with sexually abusing a juvenile girl at his home in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested on a sexual abuse charge on Tuesday following reports involving a juvenile female.

According to officials, a Detective with the Decatur Police Family Services Unit received a report from an Assessment Unit Worker with the Lauderdale County Department of Human Resources regarding a sexual abuse incident that happened in the Decatur Police jurisdiction.

The unit worker reported that a juvenile girl was touched sexually by an adult man identified as 26-year-old Lucas Rymer. The worker also stated that this happened multiple times at his home in Decatur.

Following a joint investigation between the Lauderdale County Department of Human Resources and the Decatur Police Department, probable cause was established for his arrest.

Rymer was arrested on Tuesday and charged with sexual abuse - first degree. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.