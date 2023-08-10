Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Man charged with sexually abusing a juvenile girl at his home in Decatur

Lucas Rymer, 26
Lucas Rymer, 26(DPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested on a sexual abuse charge on Tuesday following reports involving a juvenile female.

According to officials, a Detective with the Decatur Police Family Services Unit received a report from an Assessment Unit Worker with the Lauderdale County Department of Human Resources regarding a sexual abuse incident that happened in the Decatur Police jurisdiction.

The unit worker reported that a juvenile girl was touched sexually by an adult man identified as 26-year-old Lucas Rymer. The worker also stated that this happened multiple times at his home in Decatur.

Following a joint investigation between the Lauderdale County Department of Human Resources and the Decatur Police Department, probable cause was established for his arrest.

Rymer was arrested on Tuesday and charged with sexual abuse - first degree. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48 First Alert Weather: moderate rain, ponding on roadway expected throughout the morning
48 First Alert Weather: scattered showers could linger into the afternoon
School closings
Weather-Related Delays: school systems announce schedule changes due to severe weather
Tree falls across the driveway of a home on Prospect Street in Florence
Residents without power, multiple trees down across Tenn. Valley
The intersection of Madison Boulevard and Wall Triana Highway.
Madison County crash leads to one arrested following vehicle pursuit
Martez Seay mugshot from 2015
Inmate death investigation underway at Limestone Correctional Facility

Latest News

SAIC Scholarship
Alabama A&M STEM students receive $100,000 scholarship from local tech company
WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
Alabama A&M STEM students receive $100,000 scholarship from local tech company
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
Toyota invests nearly $6.7 million into Huntsville City Schools to advance STEM education
Toyota invests nearly $6.7 million into Huntsville City Schools to advance STEM education