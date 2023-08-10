Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

The man behind Huntsville Times

The host of the Lily Flagg’s Signal podcast shares the story behind the journalism pioneer of Huntsville
A local historical podcaster shares the story of the man who founded Huntsville Times
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Jacob Emory Pierce started the “Huntsville Daily Times” in 1910.

The newspaper would go on to become the “Huntsville Times,” which ran print versions until earlier this year. According to historical accounts, Jacob was quite the character. Like many journalists, he was full of opinions and hijinks, and his house matched his personality well.

Founder of Huntsville Times
Founder of Huntsville Times(SueAnne Griffith)

While his home is no longer standing after being torn down in the 1950s, the structure was a spectacle. Jacob built a castle-like structure that resembled a boxy wedding cake. It sat right at the Five Points intersection, between Holmes Ave. and Andrew Jackson Way.

Today, history buffs can still see a little piece of the wall from Jacob’s garden that is still standing.

Structure built by Huntsville Times Founder, Jacob Emory Pierce
Structure built by Huntsville Times Founder, Jacob Emory Pierce(SueAnne Griffith)

Another important figure in Huntsville newspaper history is Charles Hendley. He operated the city’s first Black-run newspaper, the Huntsville Gazette, from 1879-1894. Charles also served as a school teacher and principal at a school originally located in the basement of Lakeside Methodist Church.

To hear more about Jacob and Charles, be sure to check out Lily Flagg’s Signal podcast episodes titled “Sign of the Times” and “Newspapers!” Lily Flagg’s Signal podcast is available on Spotify, Apple, and just about anywhere else you might listen to your podcasts!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48 First Alert Weather: moderate rain, ponding on roadway expected throughout the morning
48 First Alert Weather: scattered showers could linger into the afternoon
School closings
Weather-Related Delays: school systems announce schedule changes due to severe weather
Tree falls across the driveway of a home on Prospect Street in Florence
Residents without power, multiple trees down across Tenn. Valley
The intersection of Madison Boulevard and Wall Triana Highway.
Madison County crash leads to one arrested following vehicle pursuit
Martez Seay mugshot from 2015
Inmate death investigation underway at Limestone Correctional Facility