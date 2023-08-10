The man behind Huntsville Times

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Jacob Emory Pierce started the “Huntsville Daily Times” in 1910.

The newspaper would go on to become the “Huntsville Times,” which ran print versions until earlier this year. According to historical accounts, Jacob was quite the character. Like many journalists, he was full of opinions and hijinks, and his house matched his personality well.

Founder of Huntsville Times (SueAnne Griffith)

While his home is no longer standing after being torn down in the 1950s, the structure was a spectacle. Jacob built a castle-like structure that resembled a boxy wedding cake. It sat right at the Five Points intersection, between Holmes Ave. and Andrew Jackson Way.

Today, history buffs can still see a little piece of the wall from Jacob’s garden that is still standing.

Structure built by Huntsville Times Founder, Jacob Emory Pierce (SueAnne Griffith)

Another important figure in Huntsville newspaper history is Charles Hendley. He operated the city’s first Black-run newspaper, the Huntsville Gazette, from 1879-1894. Charles also served as a school teacher and principal at a school originally located in the basement of Lakeside Methodist Church.

To hear more about Jacob and Charles, be sure to check out Lily Flagg’s Signal podcast episodes titled “Sign of the Times” and “Newspapers!” Lily Flagg’s Signal podcast is available on Spotify, Apple, and just about anywhere else you might listen to your podcasts!

