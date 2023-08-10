Madison County inmate faces new charges after jail stabbing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate in the Madison County Jail is now facing more charges after a recent stabbing incident involving a homemade knife.

Travion Malone faces new charges including aggravated assault and promoting prison contraband, according to online court documents.

In 2019, Malone pleaded guilty to robbery and assault, down from an attempted murder charge.

He was arrested again in 2021 for violating the terms of his probation. He remains in the Madison County jail.

