Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Madison County inmate faces new charges after jail stabbing

Travion Malone
Travion Malone(Madison County Jail)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate in the Madison County Jail is now facing more charges after a recent stabbing incident involving a homemade knife.

Travion Malone faces new charges including aggravated assault and promoting prison contraband, according to online court documents.

In 2019, Malone pleaded guilty to robbery and assault, down from an attempted murder charge.

He was arrested again in 2021 for violating the terms of his probation. He remains in the Madison County jail.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48 First Alert Weather: moderate rain, ponding on roadway expected throughout the morning
48 First Alert Weather: scattered showers could linger into the afternoon
School closings
Weather-Related Delays: school systems announce schedule changes due to severe weather
The intersection of Madison Boulevard and Wall Triana Highway.
Madison County crash leads to one arrested following vehicle pursuit
Tree falls across the driveway of a home on Prospect Street in Florence
Residents without power, multiple trees down across Tenn. Valley
Martez Seay mugshot from 2015
Inmate death investigation underway at Limestone Correctional Facility

Latest News

WAFF 48 First Alert Weather: moderate rain, ponding on roadway expected throughout the morning
48 First Alert Weather: scattered showers could linger into the afternoon
Tree falls across the driveway of a home on Prospect Street in Florence
Residents without power, multiple trees down across Tenn. Valley
Authorities say the brawl started Saturday evening when the captain of the Harriott II...
Co-captain in Riverfront Brawl in Montgomery: ‘I was just doing my job’
Downed power line sparks fire in Toney
Downed power line sparks fire in Toney