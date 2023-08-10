Florence City Schools heads back to campus with academic plans already in the works

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -Florence City Schools is one of the last shoals-area, public school systems to send students back to campus.

And this year, there is going to be an extra focus on standardized testing.

All last week, teachers were taking part in meetings, hearing the big-picture game plans for this year. Florence has some major academic plans in the works. As students are just now rolling back to campus, standardized tests are the last thing on their minds. But for administrators and teachers, there are few things more crucial.

“As we go into the year, we’ve talked about our freshman center, for instance, instituting diagnostics that will tell us where kids are on the ACT in ninth grade,” Dr. Shaw said. “Teachers will take that information and begin to implement bell ringers beginning of class type questions to try to strengthen students on that.”

Dr. Shaw said the high school had seen improvement on the ACT from last year. Their average went up by a whole point. The threat to education currently in the mind of teachers...artificial intelligence programs like ChatGPT .

“You know, I think most students use ChatGPT in lots of interesting ways to cheat, but we’ve had some conversations even about like, what does that look like,” Dr. Shaw said. “You know, is it collaboration? You know, what types of assignments are we putting in front of students to be able to figure out like what they know versus can they go to ChatGPT and answer the questions?”

The school system has a program to catch plagiarizing with “Turn-it-in”. It claims to be able to detect if assignments are using plagiarized material right off the bat. They have had it for multiple years and it also has an AI checker.

