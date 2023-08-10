Deals
A few storms this evening and again overnight

First Alert Weather
For the rest of the afternoon, a few showers, possibly a thunderstorm. Some sun will also mix...
For the rest of the afternoon, a few showers, possibly a thunderstorm. Some sun will also mix in at times. Temps in the 80s. Tonight, scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Brief heavy rain possible. Upper 60s. Isolated storms for Friday and warmer. Temps around 90 and humid. Dry with a few clouds Friday night. Upper 60s. For the weekend, more hours it will be dry than wet. A few storms each afternoon, but not a washout either day. It will be hot and humid. Severe weather threat for the weekend remains extremely low. High temps both days reach the low 90s and humid. Next week, isolated daily thunderstorm chances. Temps in the low 90s during the day, overnight low temps in the 60s.
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the rest of the afternoon, a few showers, possibly a thunderstorm. Some sun will also mix in at times. Temps in the 80s. Tonight, scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Brief heavy rain possible. Upper 60s. Isolated storms for Friday and warmer. Temps around 90 and humid. Dry with a few clouds Friday night. Upper 60s.

For the weekend, more hours it will be dry than wet. A few storms each afternoon, but not a washout either day. It will be hot and humid. Severe weather threat for the weekend remains extremely low. High temps both days reach the low 90s and humid.

Next week, isolated daily thunderstorm chances. Temps in the low 90s during the day, overnight low temps in the 60s.

