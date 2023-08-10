HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you can’t win the lottery - why not try your luck at cash a different way? Like giving police a tip on a suspect, they are looking for.

Huntsville Police are trying to track down a guy they say stole from a convenience store after being asked for ID.

Officials say this happened in July at the Texaco on Bob Wallace Avenue.

Authorities say the guy came in and asked to buy some tobacco products.

When the clerk asked for ID - police say the man got upset and started stealing things before running out of the store.

If you know him or anyone else on this list, contact police.

Luke Sullivan allegedly broke into a home and is now charged with 3rd-degree burglary.

Mark Gilliam is facing a theft of property charge, accused of stealing more than $1,100 in products from Ulta Beauty.

Investigators want to bring in Kayla Daniel, for allowing a young child to ingest Methamphetamine.

Jakorey Rashade Thomas is charged with Theft by Deception. Authorities say he used a card cracking scheme to defraud Regions Bank out of thousands of dollars.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

