Colbert County crash claims life of Florida woman

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency(ALEA)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florida woman died following a two-vehicle crash in Colbert County on Wednesday.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Corporal Reginal King, the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on August 9 on Alabama Highway 20, four miles east of Muscle Shoals.

Patrica Mannone, age 82 of Ocala, FL, was critically injured in the crash. She was transported to North Alabama Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

A passenger in Mannone’s vehicle and the driver of the other vehicle were both injured in the crash as well. Each was transported to local hospitals for treatment.

ALEA Troopers are leading the investigation of this crash.

