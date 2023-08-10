Deals
Alabama A&M STEM students receive $100,000 scholarship from local tech company

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local company is paying for a huge portion of two Alabama A&M students’ education.

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), a technology integrator based in Huntsville, presented a $100,000 check to Alabama A&M University as part of its STEM Stars Program.

That scholarship will be split in half to go toward funding two Alabama A&M students’ future careers in STEM.

One of those students is Walter Bowers IV, who is pursuing a career in engineering, says this scholarship is a dream come true.

“I’m very thankful, I’m blessed to be in this position,” Bowers said. “It’s going to jump start my life and my career and allow me to be out there even more with internships and job opportunities I can get upon graduating, so I’m just very thankful and very blessed again.”

Bowers added that he has wanted to be an engineer since he was a little boy, and this scholarship will help make that dream come true.

Greg Fortier with SAIC said the Alabama A&M STEM program is an asset to the community, making their donation recipient choice easy.

“It’s a hidden gem for us really in town. Alabama A&M is a fantastic university, it’s a unique STEM opportunity and STEM university for the community,” Bowers said. “As one of the largest components as defense contractors here in Huntsville, we’re always looking for that next generation of talent there at Alabama A&M.”

