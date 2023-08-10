48 Blitz Preseason Previews

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2023 High School Football season kicks off with Week Zero August 25th.

The Scottsboro Wildcats aim to return to the playoffs and continue improvement under third year Head Coach Cris Bell. The Wildcats won 7 games in 2022.

“What we want to come in and do and continue to raise the standard,” Bell said. “We never want to lower it. And I think it’s a daily deal, you gotta wake up each day, clap your hands and say let’s get after it today, today’s the first day of the rest of your life kind of deal, let’s make it happen.”

The Colbert County Indians reached the second round of the playoffs in 2022. At the 3A level, Head Coach Scotty Hannah believes the foundation is set for success in 2023.

“Because we’ve laid that ground work with the guys that have been there before,” Hannah said. “The expectation in the community. So we know that we’re gonna be successful, it’s just the level of success will be determined now.”

Matt Plunkett and the Breer Patriots reached the playoffs last season after a long hiatus in the postseason. After a two win campaign in his first season, the Patriots jumped to five wins in 2022. A tough start to the 2023 season with three straight road games.

“Three straight games on the road,” Plunkett said. “To me when I looked at our schedule two years ago when I put it together, I knew what this team would look like on paper. But the challenge of opening up the season with three straight games on the road is gonna be a tremendous challenge, because all thee of those teams are tremendous teams.”

The Austin Black Bears aim to continue their success in North Alabama with another trip to the postseason and a potential Class 7A , Region 4 crown. Two rivalry games open the season for Head Coach Jeremey Perkins against Hartselle and Decatur.

“As far as our schedule it’s tough because we have two Rivalry games in the first two weeks of the season,” Perkins said. “But I love that in the fact that our guys get to experience some of the best environments that they will experience throughout the season. but, they also get to experience the pressure of those rivalry games, because we start region play right after that.”

