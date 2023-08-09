Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Woman wins $4 million lottery prize after buying scratch-off ticket at gas station

Diane Howard bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $4 million prize in North Carolina.
Diane Howard bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $4 million prize in North Carolina.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina woman became an instant millionaire thanks to buying a lucky scratch-off ticket.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Diane Howard bought a $30 Black Titanium scratch-off ticket and turned it into a $4 million prize.

Howard bought her winning ticket from a Circle K convenience store and gas station in Warsaw.

She arrived at lottery headquarters on Monday to claim her winnings.

Howard chose the lump sum payout option of $2.4 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home a little more than $1.7 million.

The Black Titanium game debuted in June. Lottery officials said the game offers six $4 million prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 48 First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday & Thursday. For today, after morning dense fog for...
48 First Alert Weather Day: severe thunderstorms begin this afternoon with second round overnight
School closings
Weather-Related Delays: school systems announce schedule changes due to severe weather
Generic police lights
HPD surround active scene involving gun near Ditto Landing
Marquin Russell
Man struck, killed by lightning in Florence identified
Woman killed in wreck outside of Jack’s restaurant in Albertville

Latest News

Two Florida school districts are requiring parental consent before teachers will acknowledge...
Student nicknames now need parental consent in some Florida school districts
President Joe Biden speaks during an event celebrating the 2022 World Series champion Houston...
Biden issues an executive order restricting US investments in Chinese technology
FILE - Musician Robbie Robertson arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 22,...
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
FILE - The seal of the Department of Defense is seen on the podium at the Pentagon, Sept. 27,...
US to send $200 million in military aid to Ukraine
Two Florida school districts are requiring parental consent before teachers will acknowledge...
Student nicknames now need parental consent