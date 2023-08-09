HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Crush Wine & Food Festival is returning to Big Spring Park on September 23.

With more to taste, more to see, more to experience, and more braggadocious swag, attendees are sure to experience some wildly sophisticated fun!

Attendees pose in buckets for photo (Ashley Ryals)

“As always, Crush Wine & Food Festival will showcase wine from all over the world, delicious food trucks, the popular whiskey and wild game area, and pop-up markets. However, this year, the festival will feature a range of exciting new attractions, including food demonstration stages, on-site chef tastings, and live music from local bands on the Orion Amphitheatre stage,” said Hollie Beaver in a press release.

Crush Wine & Food Festival attendees get some wine (Ashley Ryals)

To make this year’s festival extra special, all tickets are all-inclusive. A ticket provides its holder with access to everything Crush has to offer. General Admission ticket holders will receive a commemorative wine-tasting glass as well as full access to all wines, whiskeys, and spirits, tasting from local chefs, hands-on cooking classes, live demos, grape stomping, and more.

For wine fans wanting a more exclusive experience, VIP tickets are available. The Friday Night VIP Tasting Ticket provides access to a more private, less crowded event with high-end wines and select vendors the night before the festival in Big Spring Park, behind the Museum of Art. The Saturday VIP Ticket includes a one-hour early entrance to the General Admission area, a commemorative Crush bag, reserved seating at demos and classes, and access to the VIP lounging area. The Weekender VIP Ticket provides access to both the VIP Friday and Saturday events.

Ladies take a selfie in front of Huntsville welcome sign (Ashley Ryals)

While the event promises lots of fun, it also goes towards a good cause, The Brain Trust Foundation. The Friend of Crush ticket is an excellent option. This ticket includes your name highlighted on the website and festival program, an invitation for two to the private “Makers of Crush” kick-off party, as well as two VIP Weekender tickets.

For more information, please visit crushwinefestival.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.