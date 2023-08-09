Sparkman High School announces alumna as new softball coach

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - A Sparkman High School alumna will soon be back at her old stomping grounds.

Macie Morris, a Huntsville native and 2008 graduate of Sparkman High School, will be the new varsity softball coach at the school, per Madison County Schools. Morris, a 2006 AHSAA state varsity softball champion, comes to Sparkman with a plethora of experience on her résumé. After graduating from Sparkman, Morris went on to compete at Central Alabama Community College and Auburn University.

With even more stamina in the coaching realm coaching as a head coach and assistant at different stops, including Grissom HS, Huntsville HS, Dresden HS (TN), Union City HS (TN), Buckhorn Middle School, and Northridge Middle School.

The Lady Senators will be ready to take the mound in spring 2024 with Morris as the new coach.

