Retiring comfortably: how retirees can overcome both financial and psychological challenges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There is more to achieving an ideal retirement than overcoming financial challenges. Psychology plays a role as well.

That’s according to financial expert, Marshall Clay from The Welch Group.

Clay says overcoming these mental obstacles is key, as he explains the obstacles people go through when they clock out for good.

“The struggle that a lot of retirees go through is that when they leave their job, they lose that sense of purpose,” Clay said. Whether it’s keeping up with customers or co-workers, Clay adds retirees often miss that sense of community once they leave. To combat this, the wealth management expert says it’s important to find a new purpose.

“Replacing that purpose is very important to have good psychological well-being. I tell people jobs are more than just income, and I think most people appreciate that when they get to retirement,” Clay explained.

To get in the right headspace, he recommends planning early and thinking of your retirement before it happens.

From writing down non-financial goals to talking to people who are already in retirement, Clay says this will give you a better idea of what to expect.

Another thing to overcome is the fear of portfolio reliance because you are no longer earning income. Clay says it’s a good idea to construct a portfolio that you are going to have in retirement at least five years before you get there. That way, you can see how the portfolio responds over time.

“The portfolio is building your trust. Don’t lose focus on the ultimate goal of that portfolio, which is pretty obvious, but never run out of money,” Clay said. “We want to have a position in assets that gives us some growth opportunities to keep up and stay ahead of inflation.”

The financial expert says the main takeaway is to plan early so that you are mentally and financially prepared for this next step.

