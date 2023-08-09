Residents without power, multiple trees down across Tenn. Valley

TENN. VALLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple residents across the Tennessee Valley are experiencing power outages and damage following the first round of severe weather.

Lauderdale County’s EMA says a handful of trees are down across multiple roads in the area. According to the Florence Electricity outage map, there are approximately 948 customers without power.

Huntsville Utilities is reporting at least 5,000 customers without power. Huntsville Utilities says that crews are responding to the area of Northwest Huntsville from Bob Wade Ln. South to Old Madison Pike and from Jeff Rd. East to Memorial Parkway.

According to the Limestone County EMA, a tree and a car were struck by lightning on Kings Drive. The driver of the car told officials that the strike blew two tires out on the car.

