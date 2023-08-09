Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Residents without power, multiple trees down across Tenn. Valley

Tree falls across the driveway of a home on Prospect Street in Florence
Tree falls across the driveway of a home on Prospect Street in Florence(waff)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TENN. VALLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple residents across the Tennessee Valley are experiencing power outages and damage following the first round of severe weather.

48 First Alert Weather Day: severe thunderstorms begin this afternoon with second round overnight

Lauderdale County’s EMA says a handful of trees are down across multiple roads in the area. According to the Florence Electricity outage map, there are approximately 948 customers without power.

Huntsville Utilities is reporting at least 5,000 customers without power. Huntsville Utilities says that crews are responding to the area of Northwest Huntsville from Bob Wade Ln. South to Old Madison Pike and from Jeff Rd. East to Memorial Parkway.

Weather-Related Delays: school systems announce schedule changes due to severe weather

According to the Limestone County EMA, a tree and a car were struck by lightning on Kings Drive. The driver of the car told officials that the strike blew two tires out on the car.

Submit your damage and weather photos/videos here:

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 48 First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday & Thursday. For today, after morning dense fog for...
48 First Alert Weather Day: severe thunderstorms begin this afternoon with second round overnight
School closings
Weather-Related Delays: school systems announce schedule changes due to severe weather
Generic police lights
HPD surround active scene involving gun near Ditto Landing
Marquin Russell
Man struck, killed by lightning in Florence identified
Woman killed in wreck outside of Jack’s restaurant in Albertville

Latest News

Jordan Andrew Thomas, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence, escaped from Staton...
Search continues for convicted murdered who escaped from Alabama prison
Phillip Glenn Brennan mugshot
Hartselle man charged for allegedly trying to run over family member with lawn mower
Bluey coming to the VBC August 22-23
Bluey’s Big Play coming to the VBC stage
School closings
Weather-Related Delays: school systems announce schedule changes due to severe weather