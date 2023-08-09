Remainder of displaced Huntsville Summit residents to return home Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Over 100 residents were evacuated from their Huntsville Summit Apartments after an apparent electrical issue and fire two weeks ago.

Leaders with the City of Huntsville tell WAFF 48 News that the remaining 14 displaced residents will finally be able to retun to their homes on Wednesday, pending one final inspection.

Johnny Wigfall and his family have been Huntsville Summit residents for 5 years. He said it has been a long and frustrating past few weeks and they just want to sleep in their own beds.

“They are paying for this and I thank them for paying for it but I’d rather be at home.”

Wigfall and his family have been staying at the Econo Lodge in Madison ever since the evacuation.

The majority of resident’s we’re able to return to their apartments within a week of the evacuation. However, those who lived in the more heavily-impacted units were not so lucky.

“I felt like I was left out, I felt like nobody stood up for me like I stand up for them,” Wigfall said. “It’s just frustrating, this is very frustrating and I am trying to hold it together.”

City leaders say that before residents can return home, one final inspection will take place that morning to give the all-clear.

The return can’t come soon enough for Wigfall as he said a small hotel room is not enough space for his entire family.

“My son, me and my wife, it’s just too small and I need some space,” Wigfall said. “He needs some space, he’s doing his school work in a room and he can’t focus and he really misses his area in his house.”

With no kitchen area in the hotel, Wigfall said he’s had no choice but to spend hundreds of dollars on takeout to feed his family the past few weeks.

Wigfall said he appreciates his landlord paying for his hotel stay, but being forced out of his home has not been easy.

“I don’t have money like that to just be spending out trying to eat and gas and everything in a place where I don’t even know where I’m at, I’m not even from around here so it’s just crazy,” Wigfall said.

Once residents are given the green light to move back in, they will be provided public transit to return, and food boxes to replace the food that was ruined by the loss of power.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.