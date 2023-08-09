Deals
No injuries, home destroyed in Moores Mill overnight fire

The outside of the Moores Mill home
The outside of the Moores Mill home
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - The cause of an overnight fire in the Moores Mill area is under investigation Wednesday.

According to Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Rescue, crews were called to the scene at 9 p.m. Tuesday and once arrived the home was fully involved. Along with Moores Mill VFR, New Market VFR, and Central Fire/EMS all responded to the scene.

Firefighters from New Market, Central and Moores Mill gathered in front of home.
Firefighters from New Market, Central and Moores Mill gathered in front of home.

Officials say a few firefighters were treated on scene for minor cuts and some were given breathing treatments. There were no burns reported to the firefighters.

No one was reported injured in the home, however, the home remains a total loss.

