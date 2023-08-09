Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Muscle Shoals Mayor files to dismiss Parks and Recreation Director

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
By Aria Pons
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - The director of Muscle Shoals Parks and Recreation said the mayor had put him on termination notice.

Parks and Recreation Director Rusty Wheeles is now claiming Mayor and the city’s HR department allowed him to suffer in a hostile work environment. In a letter sent to city leaders, Wheeles outlined his complaints, saying he and his wife were verbally and physically harassed while he was on the job and no one did anything after asking for help.

Wheeles also said that there was no real investigation into the matter. According to our partners at the Times Daily, Wheeles met with the Parks and Rec board on the matter. He says the Mayor is filing to fire him because of insubordination saying that Wheeles called the meeting without the presence of an attorney.

Mayor Lockhart said he would not comment on the matter until a pre-disciplinary hearing takes place. The hearing will take place on August 8 at 9 a.m.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquin Russell
Man struck, killed by lightning in Florence identified
Generic police lights
HPD surround active scene involving gun near Ditto Landing
school bus
Schools in the Tennessee Valley announce early dismissals ahead of storms
Fatal crash generic
Hazel Green teen killed in single-vehicle crash on Elkwood Section Road
Huntsville to be host city for 2026 UCI Para-cycling World Championships
City of Huntsville announces its selection as host city for 2026 Para-cycling UCI World Championships

Latest News

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp
New digs for Brindlee Mountain Primary School
WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
Remainder of displaced Huntsville Summit residents to return home Wednesday
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Muscle Shoals Mayor files to dismiss Parks and Recreation Director
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl