Muscle Shoals Mayor files to dismiss Parks and Recreation Director

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - The director of Muscle Shoals Parks and Recreation said the mayor had put him on termination notice.

Parks and Recreation Director Rusty Wheeles is now claiming Mayor and the city’s HR department allowed him to suffer in a hostile work environment. In a letter sent to city leaders, Wheeles outlined his complaints, saying he and his wife were verbally and physically harassed while he was on the job and no one did anything after asking for help.

Wheeles also said that there was no real investigation into the matter. According to our partners at the Times Daily, Wheeles met with the Parks and Rec board on the matter. He says the Mayor is filing to fire him because of insubordination saying that Wheeles called the meeting without the presence of an attorney.

Mayor Lockhart said he would not comment on the matter until a pre-disciplinary hearing takes place. The hearing will take place on August 8 at 9 a.m.

